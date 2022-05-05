Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Maharashtra, Hockey Punjab and Manipur Hockey registered wins in their respective pool matches, while Delhi Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a 1-1 draw on the second day of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In Pool H matches, Hockey Chandigarh defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 6-1, while Hockey Maharashtra eked out a narrow 3-2 win against Assam Hockey.

In the opening match of the day, Komalpreet Singh (6′, 23′) struck a brace, while Sharandeep Singh (27′), Fateh Singh (31′), Gurpreet Singh (43′) and captain Gurjeet Singh (51′) scored a goal each for Hockey Chandigarh. Captain Raja Bhaiya Kori (48′) scored Hockey Madhya Pradesh’s lone goal.

In the second Pool H match, Hockey Maharashtra rode on goals by Swayam Sanju Gangurde (13′), Cristiano Paul Correia (32′) and captain Pradeep Reddy (42′) to register a come-from-behind win after Assam took the lead twice through Sadique Ahmed (5′) and Ritik Patir (24′).

In a high-scoring Pool F match, Hockey Punjab registered a mammoth 25-0 win over Le Puducherry Hockey. Manpreet Singh (6′, 25′, 29′, 36′, 37′, 38′, 55′) struck seven goals and Prabhdeep Singh (14′, 15′, 30′, 34′, 35′) scored five goals for Punjab. Besides, Prabhjot Singh (4′, 5′), Karan Singh (18′, 31′), Japnit Singh (20′, 33′), Lovenoor Singh (23′, 24′) and Pritpal Singh (47′,60′) scored a brace each, and Rohan Bhusan (41′), Bulandbir Singh (44′) and captain Manmeet Singh Rai (55′) found the net once for Hockey Punjab.

In the other Pool F match, Delhi Hockey and Goans Hockey played out a 1-1 draw. Afridi gave Delhi Hockey the lead in the 10th minute but the scores were levelled by Anand Kumar (49′) for Goans Hockey.

Later in the day, Manipur Hockey outplayed Hockey Himachal 12-4 in Pool D. Sorokhaibam Sanson Singh (15′, 15′, 38′, 53′) slammed four goals, Thokchom Bikramjit Singh (21′, 49′), Sorenshangbam Boris Meitei (51′, 52′) each struck a brace, while Kshetrimayum Borish Singh (20′), Dilip Konthoujam (32′), Lisham Max Singh (37′), Shanglakpam Bidyacharan Sharma (40′) scored a goal each for the winners. Hockey Himachal goals were scored by Tanish Kumar (16′, 17′), Captain Harsh (44′) and Satwinder Singh (48′).

