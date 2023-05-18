Hockey Bihar, Hockey Madhya Pradesh and the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu started their campaigns on a winning note on the opening day of the 13th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men’s National Championship 2023 here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day played at the Birsa Munday Hockey Stadium, Hockey Bihar defeated Telangana Hockey 5-0 in the Pool G contest. Amrendra Kumar Singh (19′), Aashish Ranjan (27′), Captain Aakash Yadav (38′), Kumar Prince Pandey (41′) and Ranjan Kumar (58′) scored one goal each to help their side get a win over Telangana Hockey.

Aashir Aadil Khan and Karan Gautam scored five goals each as Hockey Madhya Pradesh thrashed Hockey Mizoram 27=0 in the second match of the day informed in a release on Thursday.

In the Pool G contest, Aashir Aadil Khan (2′, 5′, 27′, 36′, 52′) and Karan Gautam (20′, 23′, 29′, 47′, 47′) played the starring role with five goals each. Ritendra Pratap Singh (8′, 39′, 40′, 51′) and Tushar Parmar (25′, 29′, 30′, 35′) scored four goals each to help their side, against their opponents. Subhan Abid (5′, 10′, 37′) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, while Sohil Ali (3′, 18′) and Avtar Nayak (38′, 60′) contributed a brace each to the score. Azad Sultani (11′) and Sami Razwan (18′) scored a goal each to help their side secure a comfortable win over Hockey Mizoram.

In the third match of the day, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu defeated Hockey Andhra Pradesh 8-2.

Gowtham K (16′, 18′, 55′, 59′) scored four blistering goals for his side against Hockey Andhra Pradesh whereas Muvin Balaji A (26′, 56′) also scored two goals to help his side maintain the lead. Vishal S (12′) and Sugumar S (59′) also scored one goal each and took the game away from their opponents. On the other hand, Kotte Charan Kumar (22′) and Captain Gandi Chandu (38′) scored one goal each for Hockey Andhra Pradesh.

