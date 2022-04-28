SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored contrasting wins to set up a summit clash in the 2nd Hockey India sub-Junior Women’s Academy National Championship 2022, here on Thursday.

The two teams registered comprehensive wins over their respective rivals in the semi-finals — SAI beating Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 10-0 while MP Academy getting the better of Rloundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 3-0.

The final will be played on Friday.

Jyoti Xaxa scored four goals including a hat-trick as SAI-Academy thrashed Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 10-0.

Jyoti scored in the 9th, 11th, 14th and 16th minutes to put her team in control. Binati Minz (21′, 38′) and Anjana Xaxa (27′, 41′) struck a brace each while Sanju Shahi (7′) and Himanshi (58′) contributed a goal each for SAI Academy.

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy got the better of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 3-0. Sneha Patel (15′, 30′) struck a brace for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while the other goal was scored by Palak Gupta in the 36th minute.

The 3rd/4th place match between Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will be played on Friday.

