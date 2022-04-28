SPORTSHOCKEY

Sub-jr women’s academy nationals: SAI to meet Madhya Pradesh in final

NewsWire
0
8

SAI-Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy scored contrasting wins to set up a summit clash in the 2nd Hockey India sub-Junior Women’s Academy National Championship 2022, here on Thursday.

The two teams registered comprehensive wins over their respective rivals in the semi-finals — SAI beating Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 10-0 while MP Academy getting the better of Rloundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 3-0.

The final will be played on Friday.

Jyoti Xaxa scored four goals including a hat-trick as SAI-Academy thrashed Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 10-0.

Jyoti scored in the 9th, 11th, 14th and 16th minutes to put her team in control. Binati Minz (21′, 38′) and Anjana Xaxa (27′, 41′) struck a brace each while Sanju Shahi (7′) and Himanshi (58′) contributed a goal each for SAI Academy.

In the second semi-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy got the better of Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 3-0. Sneha Patel (15′, 30′) struck a brace for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy while the other goal was scored by Palak Gupta in the 36th minute.

The 3rd/4th place match between Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy will be played on Friday.

20220428-225603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIH launches bidding process to host 2026 men’s, women’s World Cups

    Sr men’s national hockey: Delhi upset defending champions Punjab 3-2

    Hockey Olympian Ashok Dhyan Chand suggests need to improve sports literacy...

    Inter-university hockey: Sambalpur fight off Bangalore City; Rahul nets six for...