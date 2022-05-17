Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand registered facile victories in their respective pool matches and made it to the quarterfinals on the seventh day of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Women’s National Championship 2022 here on Tuesday.

Other teams that also made it to the last-eight stage are Hockey Maharashtra, Chandigarh, Punjab and Mizoram. The quarterfinals will be held on Thursday.

Hockey Haryana topped Pool A with a comfortable 7-0 win over Hockey Bengal in the first match of the day. Sejal (4′, 41′, 56′) bagged a hat-trick, while captain Saavi (9′, 29′) and Riya (25′, 27′) each netted twice for Hockey Haryana.

In Pool C, Uttar Pradesh Hockey registered a clinical 8-2 win against Chhattisgarh Hockey to seal a spot in the quarterfinals. Purnima Yadav (17′, 20′, 26′, 55′, 59′) starred with five goals, while Komal Pal (18′) Peetambari Kumari (30′) and Vandana Patel (52′) contributed a goal each for the winning team. Geeta Yadav (25′, 49′) got on the scoresheet for Chhattisgarh Hockey.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Hockey Association of Odisha to finish at the top of Pool D. The only goal of the match was scored by Gungun Kaur in the 22nd minute.

The last Pool E match of the tournament didn’t happen as Delhi Hockey forfeited their game, resulting in a default 5-0 win as well as a quarter-final spot for Hockey Maharashtra.

In Pool B, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Manipur Hockey 4-1. Binima Dhan (38′, 54′) and Nisha Minj (45′, 57′) each netted twice to help Hockey Jharkhand finish on top of Pool B. Mutum Priya Devi (30′) scored the only goal for Manipur Hockey.

