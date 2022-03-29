SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sub-junior academy hockey: M.P, Army Boys, Olympian Vivek Singh Academy reach semis

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, Army Boys Sports Company, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy on Tuesday stormed into the semi-finals of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 with remarkable victories here in Ghumanhera.

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday (March 31).

In the first quarter-final, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy held their nerves to register a thrilling 4-3 win in the shootout against Har Hockey Academy following a dramatic 0-0 draw in regulation time. Sohil Ali, Aashir Aadil Khan, captain Telem Deynick Singh and Subhan Abid converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Zuber Beg stood tall in the shootout to help his team Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy advance to the semi-finals of the second edition of the tournament, Hockey India informed in a release on Tuesday.

In the second quarter-final, Army Boys Sports Company registered a clinical 4-0 win over Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre to book their place in the semi-finals. Ankit Ekka (19′, 31′) starred with a brace, while Nitesh Sharma (42′) and Danish (60′) contributed a goal each as Army Boys Sports Company progressed to the next round.

In the third quarter-final, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy registered a 3-0 win over Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur to seal a spot in the semi-finals of the tournament. Captain Gursewak Singh (7′, 44′) bagged a brace and Lovepreet Singh (57′) scored a goal for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

In the fourth quarter-final, Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy recorded a slender 1-0 win over S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy to progress to the last four of the event. The only goal of the match was netted by Sajan Yadav in the fifth minute.

