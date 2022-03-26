Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy recorded victories in their respective games on the fourth day of the 2nd Hockey India Sub-junior Men Academy National Championship at Ghumanhera near here.

Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy collected three crucial points after their rivals forfeited their respective games on Saturday.

In the opening match of the day, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy were awarded three points after Markandeshwar Hockey Academy forfeited the match. With this, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy have solidified their position at the top of the Pool A table with six points. They kick-started their campaign in 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 with a 9-0 win over HIM Academy on Thursday.

Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre won the second match of the day against Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy 7-1 in Pool B.

Mohd Ahad netted the first goal of the match in the 7th minute and it was the only goal that Dhyan Chand Hockey Academy scored in this game. Silheiba Lisham (17′, 22′, 23′) was the standout performer for the Odisha team as he netted a perfect hat-trick in the second quarter of the game. Ashu Maurya (10′) and Ningombam Amarjit Singh (12′) scored one goal each while Amandeep Kandulna (39′, 56′) contributed a brace to complete the tally.

In the third match of the day, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated Cheema Hockey Academy 5-1 in Pool C. Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy skipper Gursewak Singh (14′, 22′, 40′) was at his best as he notched up a hat-trick to take his side to a massive win. Om Rajnesh Saini (13′) and Amandeep (34′) also contributed a goal each. Mohit Kumar netted the consolation goal for Cheema Hockey Academy in the 46th minute.

S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy recorded a thumping 9-0 victory over Jai Bharat Hockey Academy in the fourth contest of the day in Pool D.

As many as three goals were scored in the first quarter of the match by Surjit Singh (5′), Jaspreet Singh (7′) and Sukhpreet Singh (13′). S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy skipper Harshdeep Singh (29′, 41′, 49′) dominated the proceedings of the game in the second, third, and fourth quarters by scoring one goal in each quarter to complete his hat-trick. Jaskaranbir Singh (16′, 47′) netted a brace while Jagjit Singh (28′) added one goal to the tally.

In the fourth contest of the day, Malwa Hockey Academy Hanumangarh forfeited their match thus handing Thirumalvalavan Hockey Academy three points in Pool D.

