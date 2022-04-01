SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sub-junior academy nationals: Army boys beat Vivek Singh Academy to win title

NewsWire
0
0

Army Boys Sports Company defeated Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy 3-2 in a thrilling shoot-out following a goalless draw, to claim the title in the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here in Ghumanhera on Friday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to claim the third place.

In the final, following a dramatic 0-0 tie in regulation time, Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to record a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy.

Goalkeeper Satish Kumar stood tall in the shootout to help his team win the title as Nitesh Sharma, Arsh Ali, and Sachin converted their attempts for Army Boys Sports Company.

“This was an outcome of the last three months of hard work. We came into the tournament here with detailed planning, we had specially prepared for the shootouts as well, and I think that really helped us in winning the shootouts in both Semi-Final and the Final,” expressed elated Army Boys Sports Company coach, K.B Thammaiah.

“This win, this tournament will be a stepping stone for these young kids towards achieving their dreams. It’s a great platform for them to showcase their talent and I am feeling really happy for these kids, their hard work has paid off today,” he added.

In another match, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-3 to finish third in the tournament.

Viveka Pal (30′, 56′) starred with a brace, while Sohil Ali (7′), Aashir ‘adil Khan (34′) and Aley Rasool (49′) scored a goal each for the winning team. Sehbaz Singh (13′) and skipper Gurs’wak Singh (40′, 47’) were the goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

20220401-222002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Former India hockey left-winger Usman Khan passes away

    Two-week isolation very challenging: Hockey forward Navjot

    FIH awards are reflection of everyone’s hard work, says India coach...

    Jr Women’s World Cup: England withdraw due to new Covid variant,...