Army Boys Sports Company defeated Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy 3-2 in a thrilling shoot-out following a goalless draw, to claim the title in the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here in Ghumanhera on Friday.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to claim the third place.

In the final, following a dramatic 0-0 tie in regulation time, Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to record a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy.

Goalkeeper Satish Kumar stood tall in the shootout to help his team win the title as Nitesh Sharma, Arsh Ali, and Sachin converted their attempts for Army Boys Sports Company.

“This was an outcome of the last three months of hard work. We came into the tournament here with detailed planning, we had specially prepared for the shootouts as well, and I think that really helped us in winning the shootouts in both Semi-Final and the Final,” expressed elated Army Boys Sports Company coach, K.B Thammaiah.

“This win, this tournament will be a stepping stone for these young kids towards achieving their dreams. It’s a great platform for them to showcase their talent and I am feeling really happy for these kids, their hard work has paid off today,” he added.

In another match, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-3 to finish third in the tournament.

Viveka Pal (30′, 56′) starred with a brace, while Sohil Ali (7′), Aashir ‘adil Khan (34′) and Aley Rasool (49′) scored a goal each for the winning team. Sehbaz Singh (13′) and skipper Gurs’wak Singh (40′, 47’) were the goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

20220401-222002