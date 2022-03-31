SPORTSHOCKEYINDIA

Sub-junior men’s academy nationals: Vivek Singh hockey academy to meet Army Boys in final

NewsWire
0
0

Olympian Vivek Singh hockey academy and Army Boys Sports Company on Thursday qualified for the final of the 2nd India Sub-junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 with commendable victories in their respective semi-final games in Ghumanhera, near here.

Vivek Singh academy from Uttar Pradesh recorded a slender 1-0 win over Madhya Pradesh hockey academy to become the first finalists of the event. Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to register a thrilling 3-1 win over Roundglass Punjab hockey club academy in the shootout after the game was locked at 2-2 in regulation time.

Both Vivek Singh academy and Madhya Pradesh hockey academy relied on their defensive strengths in the first semi-final as Anand Kumar Yadav’s 11th-minute strike proved the difference between the two sides.

In the second semi-final, Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves against a fighting opponent as they registered a thrilling 3-1 win over Roundglass Punjab hockey club academy in the shootout after the game was locked at 2-2 in regulation time.

Arsh Ali (29′) and Daya Ram (55′) scored for Army Boys Sports Company while Jasmeet Singh (30′) and Mandeep Singh (38′) netted one goal each for Roundglass Punjab hockey club academy.

In the shoot-out, Harpal, Nitesh Sharma and Ankush converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Satish Kumar stood tall to help his team reach the summit clash.

20220331-231005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Our targets for the next Olympic cycle are set: Hockey midfielder...

    Hockey Pro League: India men score four goals in 19 minutes...

    Sr National hockey: Punjab first to enter quarters; Karnataka, Chandigarh log...

    Hockey: France join Men’s Pro League, to start campaign against India...