Olympian Vivek Singh hockey academy and Army Boys Sports Company on Thursday qualified for the final of the 2nd India Sub-junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 with commendable victories in their respective semi-final games in Ghumanhera, near here.

Vivek Singh academy from Uttar Pradesh recorded a slender 1-0 win over Madhya Pradesh hockey academy to become the first finalists of the event. Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to register a thrilling 3-1 win over Roundglass Punjab hockey club academy in the shootout after the game was locked at 2-2 in regulation time.

Both Vivek Singh academy and Madhya Pradesh hockey academy relied on their defensive strengths in the first semi-final as Anand Kumar Yadav’s 11th-minute strike proved the difference between the two sides.

Arsh Ali (29′) and Daya Ram (55′) scored for Army Boys Sports Company while Jasmeet Singh (30′) and Mandeep Singh (38′) netted one goal each for Roundglass Punjab hockey club academy.

In the shoot-out, Harpal, Nitesh Sharma and Ankush converted their attempts, while goalkeeper Satish Kumar stood tall to help his team reach the summit clash.

