Shahrukh Ali scored a hat-trick to help Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeat Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in the final and emerge as the champions of the 12th Hockey India Sub-junior Men’s National Championship 2022 here on Sunday.

Shahrukh Ali scored all three goals for the winners, — all field goals coming in the 10th, 13th, and 47th minute of the match to seal victory for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

Speaking about his team’s victory, Uttar Pradesh Hockey Coach Vikas Pal said, “It’s a great feeling to beat a strong team like Hockey Jharkhand in the Final. It’s a big achievement for these kids, for me as a coach, and the entire fraternity of Uttar Pradesh Hockey as well.”

“It was a big win, to be honest. Players gave their best, and I would say the semi-final win against Haryana set the tempo for us. It boosted the confidence of our players and I think that really helped us today. I am feeling really proud of this achievement, and it will certainly motivate these kids of U-16 level to do well and win more and more medals to climb up the ranks in their career,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana 5-2 in the match to decide the 3rd/4th place and finished on the podium.

Irengbam Rohit Singh (22′, 37′) struck a brace and thereby finished as the top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals, while Aryan Xess (7′), Ricky Tonjam (19′) and Sanjit Tirkey (24′) scored a goal for the winning team. Hockey Haryana’s goals were scored by Ravi (28′) and captain Bittu (50′).

20220515-203201