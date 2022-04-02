Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand registered victories in their respective semi-final matches at the 12th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2022 being held here on Saturday.

In the first semi-final of the day, Hockey Haryana registered a hard-fought 2-1 victory over the Hockey Association of Odisha.

Sakshi Rana (15′ and Seema (54′) scored one goal each for Hockey Haryana while Nikita Toppo (41′) scored the only goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

In the second semi-final, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Maharashtra 1-0. Deepika Soreng (40′) scored the only goal for Hockey Jharkhand.

The final will be played on Sunday with Hockey Haryana looking the favourite against the Hockey Association of Odisha.

The third-place match will be played on Sunday afternoon with the hockey Association of Odisha taking on Hockey Maharashtra.

