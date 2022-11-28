Minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh region during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office on Monday forecast same conditions to continue.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with the minimum temperatures remaining below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh during this period,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 1.8, Pahalgam minus 4 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 12.1 and Leh minus 8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 9, Batote 4.9, Banihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.

