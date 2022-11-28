INDIA

Sub-zero night temperatures likely in Kashmir, Ladakh

NewsWire
0
0

Minimum temperature remained below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh region during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office on Monday forecast same conditions to continue.

“Weather is likely to remain dry in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours with the minimum temperatures remaining below the freezing point in the Valley and Ladakh during this period,” an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 1.8, Pahalgam minus 4 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had minus 12.1 and Leh minus 8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.8, Katra 9, Batote 4.9, Banihal 3.2 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.

20221128-103210

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amid protest by BJP, Dhankhar fails to complete speech in Assembly

    A make-up brand specially for Indian skin tones

    Goa: Ruling MLAs mocked us for raising issues, says AAP

    Andhra extends Covid night curfew till Sep 4