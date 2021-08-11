Y.V. Subba Reddy was on Wednesday sworn in as the chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board for the second time.

He took oath at the Bangaru Vakili (golden door) inside the Tirupati temple, in the presence of executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

“Thereafter, Reddy offered prayers at the temple along with his family members,” said a temple official.

Considering the high-profile and coveted nature of the TTD chairman’s position, a bevy of officials and senior YSRCP leaders were present on the occasion.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, B. Madhusudhan Reddy, A. Srinivasulu, Ravindra Reddy, Prasada Raj and Dorababu were present for the swearing-in ceremony.

Similarly, recently elected Tirupati MP Gurumoorthy, MLC Janga Krishna Murthy, Tirupati Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Bhumana Abhinaya Reddy and other officials were also present.

Subba Reddy said he that is grateful for another opportunity to serve Lord Venkateswara Swamy and thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the same.

He also said that more programmes will be introduced once the Coronavirus pandemic is over.

“Though the past board had approved several significant programmes, they could not be implemented due to Covid and all of them will be pursued and implemented in the coming days,” he said.

“The focus shall be on propagating the Hindu Dharma in a big way with special focus on facilitating Srivari darshan for the common devotees,” said Subba Reddy.

The TTD chief will take a call on the prospects of resuming the ‘sarva darshan’ token at Tirupati in limited numbers in 15 days’ time, which was stopped due to the Covid pandemic.

–IANS

sth/arm