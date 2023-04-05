DIASPORAWORLD

‘Subby’ Subramaniam appointed Warrant Officer of UK’s RAF

British-Hindu Murugesvaran ‘Subby’ Subramaniam has been appointed as Warrant Officer of the UK’s Royal Air Force, the aerial warfare and space force announced on Wednesday.

In his new role, Subramaniam will advise the Chief of the Air Staff on matters concerning airmen and airwomen of the RAF. He succeeds Warrant Officer Jake Alpert.

“I am eager to take on the responsibilities that come with this position, particularly acting as the spokesperson for the non-commissioned cadre,” Subramaniam said in a statement.

“Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working in a variety of roles and with colleagues from different branches of the UK’s armed forces, including the Army and Navy. I am grateful for the opportunities that I have had to develop strong working relationships across all three branches of the military, and look forward to continuing to strengthen those bonds, in my new role,” he added.

Subramaniam is an Air and Space Operations Manager, whose service in the last 15 years has predominantly been in the Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS), Missile Warning (MW), Space Domain Awareness (SDA), and Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) field. He has served in the Royal Engineers with 106 Field Squadron/12 Force (Air) Support Group, 36 Engineering Regiment prior to joining the Royal Air Force in 1998.

In 2007 Subramaniam spent the next three years at Air Command Bunker dealing with pan-government resilience operations, and he also gained Missile Warning Operator and Data Links Network Manager qualifications. In 2021, he was appointed as the inaugural Command Warrant Officer to the United Kingdom Space Command.

During his tenure, he also supported the Space Command Capability branch on SDA and Command and Control Systems delivery. Last year, he was selected as the first RAF Warrant Officer to attend the Command Senior Enlisted Staff Course at Baltic Defence College in Estonia.

Subramaniam graduated with the Commandant’s Award for outstanding academics and leadership, an RAF statement read.

Subramaniam was educated in Malaysia until the age of 19, he earned a Bachelor of Law and a Diploma in Higher Education in Finance and Legal Studies. He is an active member of a charity foundation, and currently studying for his Master in Business Administration Risk and Resilience at Buckinghamshire New University.

