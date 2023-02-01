ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Subhash Ghai announces new film with his ‘Hero’ Jackie Shroff

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, who is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, received a special gift from director Subhash Ghai in the form of a new film.

The actor had earlier worked with Subhash Ghai in the 1983 film ‘Hero’ which became a runaway hit.

They later worked in the 2001 film ‘Yaadein’ in which Jackie essayed the role of a father, rather than the angry young man that he portrayed in ‘Hero’.

On the occasion of Jackie Shroff’s birthday, Subhash Ghai took the association with the actor to another level with the announcement of his upcoming film featuring Jackie, as he took to Instagram to share the news and also posted a throwback picture of the actor.

He wrote in the caption, “Once a HERO – always a HERO. BORN as a new super HERO in our film HERO 1983 and #YAADEIN 2001 now comes in 2023 as a heart-warming super HERO on big screen film being produced by @MuktaArtsLtd on our script like never before. HAPPY BIRTHDAY ‘JACKIE’ from everyone from Mukta arts zee studios and all of us (sic).”

20230201-145003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amy Schumer gets rid of face fillers for making her look...

    Clean shaven, crew cut: Why Vivian Dsena is trending on social...

    Evan Rachel Wood opens up on Marilay Manson abuse in upcoming...

    A wrap for action-packed first round of shooting for Mahesh Babu-Trivikram...