Mississauga is calling upon all Urban Design professionals to submit their entries for the City’s urban design awards for a chance to be recognized for their innovation and excellence. The awards illustrate Mississauga’s ongoing desire to inspire, develop and celebrate design leaders who help raise the quality of life for its residents and shape the image of the City, officials said.

The deadline for submissions is Friday, April 30, 2021. Winners will be announced during the Wednesday, September 29, 2021 Council meeting.

Winners are selected by a jury of members from the professional design community and a representative from City Council.

Eligibility

The the 2021 Mississauga Urban Design Awards competition is open to architects, urban designers, planners, landscape architects, heritage architects, professional artists, engineers, developers, contractors, consultants, owners and the public.

All projects must be located within Mississauga and fully completed at the time of submission.

Interior design projects and previously submitted entries are not eligible for this program.

Categories

Urban Elements: new this year, is for a standalone object, public art, small-scale building component or landscape element which contributes significantly to the quality of the public realm.

Private Project(s) in Context: is for a building or group of buildings in all types and scales that achieve urban design excellence and is precedent-setting for a project of its type.

Public Project(s) in Context: is for a building or group of buildings that serve the public and are accessible to the public.

How to submit

Review the Submission Package.

Complete and submit the Official Submission Form, Submission Letter, Authorization Letter, Photo Credits Form and Consent to Audio Record, Videotape, and Photograph Form attached to the Submission Package.

Use the Submission Checklist attached to the Submission Package to ensure your package is complete.

Upload your completed submission package.

Awards and judging criteria are available at https://www.mississauga.ca/services-and-programs/building-and-renovating/urban-design/mississauga-urban-design-awards/.