Subramanian Swamy meets Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna

BJP leader and former Rajya Sabha member, Subramanian Swamy on Thursday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, Nabanna here.

The meeting between Swamy and Banerjee lasted around 30 minutes. Though none of them answered questions posed by the mediapersons regarding the meeting, the development has once again given rise to speculations on probabilities of Swamy joining the Trinamool Congress.

Swamy, a critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had in recent past on social media criticised the Central government on various issues ranging from economic to external affairs.

In November last year, Banerjee held a meeting with Swamy in Delhi, which had sparked similar speculations.

Swamy had then made a loaded statement that there is no need for him to join Trinamool Congress since he is already with Mamata Banerjee.

Some sources claim that Swamy is “upset” for being denied a berth in the Union cabinet.

Lastly, he was also dropped from the party’s national working committee, a development which further prompted him to express his disappointment.

