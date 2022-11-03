INDIA

Subramanian Swamy’s ‘Z’ category considered, security ensured: Centre to Delhi HC

NewsWire
0
0

The Centre on Thursday apprised the Delhi High Court that appropriate security arrangements for former BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy were ensured at his private accommodation considering that he is a ‘Z’ category protectee.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain submitted that the security agencies were satisfied with the adequate arrangements made to ensure Swamy’s safety and security.

The development was following the direction of Justice Yashwant Varma to submit a comprehensive affidavit in relation to the security of the former Union Minister, who has approached the court alleging the Centre has failed in providing adequate security at his private residence.

Swamy’s plea appeared before the court as the deadline to vacate the possession of his government bungalow was approaching.

On September 14, the Delhi High Court directed Swamy to hand over the bungalow to the estate officer within six weeks.

During the course of the hearing on Thursday, Swamy’s counsel submitted that his client’s government accommodation will be handed over by Saturday.

Accordingly, the plea was disposed of.

In September also, Swamy had approached the high court seeking re-allotment of the accommodation citing “continuing security threats”.

His Rajya Sabha term came to an end this April.

The Centre opposed his plea arguing that the accommodation was required to be given to other ministers and MPs and Swamy’s plea was disposed of.

20221103-141605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sixth time in history, Budget first discussed in RS

    Rs 450/month wages is a form of forced labour: Allahabad HC

    Shimla Development Plan draft launched

    IIT-M to launch fellowship in AI for social good