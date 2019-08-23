Subroto Cup: Mizoram school lift U-14 boys’ title

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram, lifted their maiden Subroto Cup title after they beat defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur, 2-0 in the final of the U-14 boys’ category here on Thursday.

The Mizoram school showed their attacking intent early and took the lead in the 6th minute through B. Romalsawma. Saidan Secondary School then earned a penalty in the 23rd minute, but the resultant kick taken by their star player and captain Hunmawia was brilliantly saved by Unique Academy goalkeeper Bijando. The Mizoram school led 1-0 at half-time.

After changing sides, Hunmawia made amends for his missed penalty attempt by doubling Saidan Secondary School’s lead in the 43rd minute from an open play.

With 14 goals, Hunmawia emerged as the topscorer of the tournament. “I am overwhelmed by our achievement. Defeating the last year’s champions is a different feeling and that too in the final,” Hunmawia said after the match.

The winners pocketed a purse of Rs 3 lakh while the runners-up got richer by Rs 1.75 lakh.

Individual awards:

Best goalkeeper: Bijando, Unique Model Academy, Manipur (Rs 50,000)

Best player: B. Romalsawma, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram (Rs 50,000)

Best school: Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram (Rs 25,000)

Best coach: Lalbulliana, Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram (Rs 15,000)

Fairplay award: Our Lady Mount Carmel High School, Goa (Rs 50,000)

