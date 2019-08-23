Subroto Cup: Northeast schools dominate semis

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Schools from the northeast dominated the quarterfinals of the Subroto Cup international football tournament here on Monday.

The first quarterfinal saw Saidan Secondary School, Mizoram, rout Government Model High School, Chandigarh, 8-1 in a lop-sided encounter.

In the other matches, Estiqlal School from Afghanistan got the better of Reliance Foundation School, Mumbai, 7-0, while in the battle of the northeast, Assam’s Betkuchi High School beat Meghalaya’s District War Sepngi HS School 5-3 via tie-breaker after both teams were locked 2-2 at the end of the extra time.

In the last quarterfinal, defending champions Unique Model Academy, Manipur, overcame stiff resistance from Bangladesh Krira Shiksha Protisthan before winning 1-0 for a place in the semifinal.

–IANS

rkm/arm