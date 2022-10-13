BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

The Department of Pension and Pensioners Welfare, Ministry of Personnel said that in accordance with the General Provident Fund (GPF) Central Services rules, the amount of subscription to the GPF in respect of a subscriber shall not be less than six per cent of the emoluments and not more than total emoluments of the subscriber.

The department has said that the sum of the monthly subscription by a subscriber under the GPF during a financial year together with the amount of arrear subscriptions deposited in that year shall not exceed the threshold limit, which is currently Rs five lakh.

“All Ministries and departments are requested that the above amended provisions of the GPF rules, 1960 regarding the limit of subscription under GPF in a financial year by a subscriber may be given wide publicity to all government servants and more particularly to the personnel dealing with the GPF matters in the Ministry/Department and attached offices for strict implementation,” said an order issued on October 11 by the department of pension.

