Subsidy on electricity to become optional in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government would provide subsidy on electricity to only those citizens of the national capital who would want it.

“The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy,” he said at a briefing.

He said citizens would be asked if they would want to continue with the subsidy and the exercise in this regard would begin soon. Presently, consumers get a zero power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month in Delhi.

He made the announcement while virtually launching the Delhi Startup Policy.

Stating that the cabinet had passed the Delhi Startup Policy, he said, “We are committed towards making Delhi into a startup capital of India.” As part of the policy, Delhi youth would get help to run a business in the national capital with the financial assistance from the government.

