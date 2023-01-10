After the Jammu and Kashmir administration announced 25 per cent subsidy on the installation of solar energy panels on rooftops of residential buildings, the demand for rooftop solar panels has registered an increase in the Kashmir Valley.

One of the reasons for this increase is the huge spike in the monthly electricity bill in Kashmir along with power reduction, as the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) is supplying a total of 1,700 MW of electricity to the Valley.

People in the Valley are installing solar panels on their rooftops as energy backup these days, after the government decided to subsidize 25 per cent of the project cost for installing solar power panels on residential buildings in all the districts.

It should be noted that this project is to be completed by the end of November 2023, but as soon as it started, people have shown a tendency towards it.

A businessman selling solar panels in Srinagar said that his business was running at a loss for the last two years, but it has improved after the administration announced subsidy for installing solar panels.

“The government is giving subsidy, which has led to a 40 per cent jump in demand for these solar panels. Our business, which was running at a loss for two years, is now looking better,” he said.

He added that dozens of brands are currently supplying solar-powered devices in Kashmir. By using them, power shortage is being overcome and at the same time they are cheap.

According to the officials of Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, several programmes have been undertaken to promote solar energy in the UT.

He said that people are being encouraged to use solar energy-based equipment along with subsidy.

“Many more issues are under consideration. The agency will soon interact with the dealers of solar-based equipment. A meeting will be held and the pending issues will also be resolved,” an official said.

