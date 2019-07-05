Subsidy outlay increases by 13.32% in Budget

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) The Modi government has allocated Rs 3,01,694 crore for subsidy on three major components — food, fertiliser and petroleum — in Budget 2019-20, which is 13.32 per cent higher than the Budget (Revised) 2018-19.

Rs 1,84,220 crore has been allocated for food subsidy this financial year as against Rs 1,71,298 crore in 2018-19.

The food subsidy covers assistance to state agencies under the National Food Security Act.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who presented Budget 2019-20, has earmarked Rs 79,996 crore for fertiliser subsidy this year. Last year, it was Rs 70,086 crore.

The subsidy applies to the payment of indigenous urea, indigenous P and K fertilizers, freight charges, and Direct Benefit Transfer.

The outlay for petroleum has been increased to Rs 37,478 crore in this budget from Rs 28,394 crore in last year’s budget.

