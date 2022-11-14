Actress Subuhii Joshii is currently seen in the reality show ‘Bigg Buzz’ that features actor Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah. The actress talked about her part in the show who is a housemaid Bimla from Bihar and spoke about donning a completely desi look for the first time by wearing a sari with her head covered and a red bindi.

She said: “I am in love with Bimla who is actually the househelp of Krushna Abhishek in the show. I have never done this kind of role before, and, in this show, whenever we are introducing a new character we decide that quite fast. Thus, I only got one night to prepare and saw lots of youtube videos to understand the Bhojpuri dialect.”

The actress, who was last seen in ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’ shared about preparing for her role and how she got into the skin of her character.

“I also took help from one of my friends who is from Bihar. It was pretty nerve-wracking as I was rehearsing in my head until right before the final shot, but I am happy that everything went well. I have also got a lot of praise from the cast-crew. I even surprised myself by being able to pull off this kind of performance.”

‘Bigg Buzz’ streams on Voot.

