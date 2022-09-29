Coping with family expenses is not easy for anyone, especially for those with modest financial resources and low-income sources. In this struggle to pick up family expenses, many people find hope in the various programmes put in place for the financial prosperity of the people.

One such aspiring entrepreneur is Shoby Jan, a carpenter’s daughter from Katapora village in Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir. She challenged herself to improve her financial situation for her family’s welfare. And in her endeavour, came a saviour from the government in the form of the National Rural Livelihood Mission’s (NRLM) UMEED which let her materialise her longing for a stable income and prosperous life.

Today, she is the owner of a business venture namely “Step In Out Footwear” in her vicinity of Yaripora, and she engaged her brother (a graduate) in this footwear shop while becoming a role model for other women.

Recollecting her journey to success, she said: “Once I came to know about the UMEED scheme which lends a helping hand to women for economic development through finance schemes, it gave me encouragement. So I rushed to avail the benefits provided by UMEED.”

Shoby said she joined a self-help group where she received initial financial support as a revolving fund (RF) of Rs 15,000. “Later I availed Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 40,000,” she said.

Further, she got a Bank Linkage of Rs 3 lakh (in the form of 1st part of Rs 1,00,000 and second part – Rs 2,00,000) and also received Total Capitalization Support from NRLM along with Bank Linkage Rs 3.55 lakh.

With the help them time and again in form of financial support she said: “I managed my business and started also a wood joinery millto help my father in my village.

“This business has increased my confidence and helped me cope with my family’s expenses,” Shoby said with a joyous look on her face.

As the financial situation of the family improved day-to-day, she began to repay the loan in addition to saving some amount of daily profit to expand her business.

As she sensed the success of existing businesses, this again motivated her to take additional steps toward prosperity.

“Now, I am the owner of a footwear shop and also a wood joinery mill which my father operates here in my village.”

She continued to speak about her success while expressing that UMEED is behind her achievements holding her hand. Now, she feels proud and fortunate about having a dignified life.

“My father is now a successful carpenter and is managing the expenses of his business,” she said.

Shoby said: “I also paid RF, CIF and bank loan payments on time which helped me establish a good relationship with financial institutions too.”

Her efforts are not limited to herself, but she involves other family members to further develop entrepreneurial ventures.

Speaking of Shoby, the programme manager of block Qaimoh, Mudasir Yousf Bhat applauded and congratulated Shoby for her dedication and consistency in her business.

He added that Qaimoh has 620 SHGs with 5,441 members with a capitalisation amount of Rs 1.59 crore and the loan amount disbursed from different bank branches is Rs 3 crore.

District Program Manager (IBCB) Kulgam, Javaid Ahmad Mir appreciated Shoby for her consistency and hard work.

Meanwhile, he added that district Kulgam has 3,081 SHGs with 24,935 members that have been brought within the ambit of these SHGs.

While sharing details, he said the members have contributed Rs 3.39 crore and a majority of members are now owners of their business establishments.

Under the leadership of Mission Director Indu Kanwal Chib and the support of Deputy Commissioner Kulgam, Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, NRLM in Kulgam has successfully initiated the process of convergence with line departments like agriculture, sheep husbandry, animal husbandry etc., to create vibrant and long-term livelihood activities.

He also added that 84 members have clear decks to be Digi-Pay Sakhis.

Twelve FL-CRF, (Financial literacy-community resource persons), have been trained through JKRSETI Kulgam to promote financial inclusion drive among SHG members. There are now multiple programmes for women empowerment including Hausla, Tejaswini, UMEED, Rise Together and other programmes which have been rolled out to empower women and make them self-reliant.

