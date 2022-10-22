BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIASCI-TECH

Successful launch of OneWeb’s satellites, ISRO’s birthday present to Sunil Bharti Mittal

NewsWire
0
0

Telecom major Bharti Group founder and billionaire Sunil Mittal Bharti on Sunday got a “unique birthday present” from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The Indian space agency successfully launched 36 satellites of the UK-based OneWeb, of which he is the Chairman.

OneWeb is a joint venture between India Bharti Global and the UK government.

The satellite company plans to have a constellation of about 650 satellites in low earth orbit (LEO) to offer communication services.

When queried, Mittal said it was not by design the satellite launch date coincided with his birthday.

It can also be said that it was Mittal’s birthday present to ISRO as OneWeb signed two satellite launch agreements for a fee of over Rs 1,000 crore.

Referring to OneWeb’s planned launch of its Gen2 satellites, Mittal said that the company may need about 12-16 launches and ISRO will have a major role to play.

(Venkatachari Jagannthan can be reached at v.jagannathan@ians.in)

20221023-035205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Jio-bp to power Zomato’s 100% electric vehicle fleet

    Gold failing as equity hedge, warns BlackRock

    Raj completes ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ reform, gets to borrow...

    Restructuring inevitable for Renault Samsung for survival: CEO