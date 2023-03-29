ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

‘Succession’ favourite Matthew Macfadyen added to ‘Deadpool 3’

‘Succession’ star Matthew Macfadyen has been cast in ‘Deadpool 3’.

The Ryan Reynolds franchise will welcome Macfadyen, who plays the fan-favourite Tom Wambsgans on the HBO water-cooler smash, joining a new sequel that will also revive Hugh Jackman’s beloved X-Men character Wolverine, reports ‘Variety’.

Shawn Levy returns as director, and Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will pen the script.

This will be the first ‘Deadpool’ project made since the intellectual property went to Disney in its acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

All creatives involved insist the film will retain its extreme violence and raunchy tone, as well a hard R-rating.

“It is such a blast to laugh every day. It is so delicious to hear and write and come up with these scenes where people are just talking foul. And the violence is in your face and hardcore, and it’s very much a ‘Deadpool’ movie,” Levy said last year.

It was reported in December 2022 that production on the third ‘Deadpool’ will commence in May.

His previous credits include Joe Wright’s ‘Pride & Prejudice’, ‘Frost/Nixon’, ‘The Assistant’ and ‘Operation Mincemeat’.

He will next appear in the feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ opposite Nicole Kidman and Gael Garcia Bernal.

The fourth and final season of ‘Succession’ is currently airing on HBO.

