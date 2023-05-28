INDIA

Such behaviour with our sportspersons is very wrong: Kejriwal on wrestlers’ detention

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the police action against the wrestlers, who have accused the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment and were staging protest at the Jantar Mantar since April 23.

“Such behavior with our sportspersons who increase the honor of the country is very wrong and condemnable,” said Kejriwal in a tweet.

On Sunday, tensions had heightened as Vinesh Phogat, along with her cousin sister Sangeeta Phogat, and other wrestlers, made an attempt to breach the security barricades. This led to a clash, with both protesters and police officers engaging in pushing and shoving. Later all wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and their supporters were detained and removed from the protest site.

Earlier in the day, Punia asserted that the Mahapanchayat will take place on Sunday while emphasising the fight for self-respect.

Last week on Sunday, the Khap mahapanchayat called in support of protesting wrestlers, which lasted over five hours at Haryana’s Meham town, and claimed that women from across the nation would participate in the Delhi panchayat on May 28.

However, most of the Khap and farmer leaders coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped by the police in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

