Sucheta Khanna in lockdown special episodes of ‘Qurbaan Hua’

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actress Sucheta Khanna has been roped in for lockdown special episodes of “Qurbaan Hua”.

The show, which stars Karan Jotwani (Neel) and Pratibha Ranta (Chahat), will have a few special shot-from-home lockdown episodes that are thematically inspired by the current context of the COVID outbreak.

The protagonists will be seen reaching Gauri Kund (a fictional village). Titled “Naye Kal Ki Pehli Jhalak”, the viewers will see Neel and Chahat focusing on saving the lives of the inhabitants of a bungalow.

The contagious coronavirus is spreading and everyone is supposed to be quarantined, and amidst all the drama on the show, viewers will see the entry of a new character named Kajri, played by Sucheta.

In these light-hearted ‘shot from home’ episodes that actors have shot on their personal mobile phones, viewers will witness Chahat trying to make sure that all family members and residents stay indoors during lockdown as the coronavirus spreads across the village.

To keep them safe and have them abide by the rules of not stepping out, Chahat acts as if she is possessed, with the support of the mute caretaker Kajri and eventually even Neel gets involved in her quarantine game plan.

“I have to say I am really excited about joining ‘Qurbaan Hua’ lockdown special episodes, that too with such an interesting and relevant twist, I am sure everyone will enjoy it. It is the first time I will be shooting from home for a show, so I am really looking forward to it. We will start shooting very soon and I can’t wait for the special episodes to go on air,” said Sucheta.

“Qurbaan Hua” airs on Zee TV.

–IANS

nn/vnc