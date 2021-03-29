Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi on Monday suggested that there should be Covid vaccination centres in every area, just like polling booths during elections.

“Why cant #VaccinationCovid centres be set up like we have polling booths in every area during elections? Speeding up the process of vaccines is a must,” Suchitra tweeted.

A few days ago she had tweeted about the lack of awareness among people in Mumbai regarding the virus.

“#Mumbai roads full of unmasked hawkers, unmasked joggers, unmasked shoppers. Uff. Y cant people self regulate? & then they complain that #COVID19 is spreading. How much can authorities do?” she wrote last week.

–IANS

abh/vnc