Sudan army, rival force agree to 5-day extension of cease-fire

The Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces have reportedly agreed to a five-day extension of a cease-fire agreement they signed on May 20 after negotiations in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah.

The two sides stressed commitment to allowing safe passage of all civilians from conflict areas and protecting civilian supplies, Xinhua news agency reported, citing an Al Arabiya News report.

The Agreement on a Short-Term Cease-fire and Humanitarian Arrangements was reached through negotiations that started on May 6 under a Saudi-US initiative with the aim of ending the conflict in Sudan and facilitating the access of humanitarian aid to civilians.

The seven-day truce, which entered into force on May 22, was scheduled to expire at 9:45 p.m. local time on Monday.

Violent clashes broke out in Sudan’s capital Khartoum between the Sudanese Army and the RSF on Monday, just a few hours before the cease-fire deal between the two sides would expire.

20230530-062003

