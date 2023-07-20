INDIA

Sudan army says drone attack by paramilitary forces kills 14 in capital

The Sudanese Armed Forces announced that 14 people were killed in a drone attack launched by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the capital Khartoum.

“The rebel militia targeted citizens who gathered to greet our forces in the Al-Azouzab area with a drone, killing 14 civilians and wounding 15 others,” the Army said on Wednesday in a statement.

The Sudanese Army said it would continue combing the areas for the RSF stations in Khartoum, according to the statement as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in Khartoum and other areas since April 15, resulting in more than 3,000 deaths and more than 6,000 injuries, according to figures released by the Sudanese Health Ministry.

2023071942094

