DIASPORAINDIA

Sudan clashes: Killed Keralite’s wife appeals for Centre for help

NewsWire
0
0

The wife of a Keralite, who was killed during the exchange of firing between paramilitary forces and the Sudanese Army in Khartoum, has appealed to the Indian government to extend help to retrieve the body from the flat where they were living.

Speaking to reporters over telephone from Khartoum, Saibella on Sunday said that the ambulance that had come to take the body of her husband, Albert Augustine, was not allowed to remove his body as fighting was continuing in that area

Saibella, who was on a holiday to join her husband in Khartoum, said that she was now staying in the basement of the flat building along with the neighbours and her daughter who is in the Class 6, and had not consumed food for the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan said that the government was taking steps to bring the body of Augustine back to India and efforts are on to rescue his family.

Augustine, an ex-serviceman, had joined as a private company in Khartoum as a security officer seven months ago and was shot dead on Saturday night when a stray bullet hit during fighting between paramilitary forces and the army in the Sudanese capital.

20230416-194403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Old Sikh temple in Kent to be turned into flats

    California rolls back caste-bias case partially, rightwing Hindus claim victory

    India-born, LSR, DSE-trained Gita Gopinath had 45% until Class 7

    British-Sikh MP seeks probe into ‘bullying culture’ at UK hospital