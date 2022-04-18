Sudan has condemned Israeli forces’ raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque compound that left more than 100 Palestinians wounded.

Sudan on Sunday called on the international community to play its role in holding Israel fully responsible for the repercussions of such crimes and violations against the defenseless Palestinian people, their land and the holy sites, Xinhua news agency reported citing the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry also demanded the Israeli government immediately stop the violations and its continued attempt to Judaize Jerusalem by imposing what it called a fait accompli policy.

Sudan reaffirmed its stance toward the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem witnessed clashes between the Israeli forces and the Palestinians on Friday, when the Jews began to celebrate their Passover holiday that coincided with the second Friday prayers of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

