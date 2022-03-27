WORLD

Sudan condemns Yemeni Houthi rebels’ attacks on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia

Sudan has condemned the Yemeni Houthi rebels’ attacks on civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia.

“Sudan condemns in the strongest terms the Houthi militia for its continued launch of explosive-laden drones toward the southern region of Saudi Arabia,” said the Sudanese Foreign Ministry in a statement on Saturday.

The Houthi attacks “exposed civilians and civilian facilities to danger” and caused “a serious escalation in the region,” the Ministry said.

The Ministry reaffirmed Sudan’s firm support for Saudi Arabia against any danger that targets its security and stability, noting Houthis’ rejection to any peace initiative from Saudi Arabia, Xinhua news agency reported.

Yemen’s Houthi militia on Friday claimed responsibility for fresh cross-border drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah and the capital Riyadh, the third such attack in less than a week.

