Sudan denies Ethiopian accusations of supporting rebel forces

Sudan has denied Ethiopian accusations of supporting the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is fighting the Ethiopian Army.

“Sudan controls all of its internationally recognised territories and borders with neighbouring Ethiopia, and has never, and will never, allow its use for any aggressions,” said Sudan’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Sunday.

The Ministry made the statement in response to news reports from an Ethiopian news outlet, in which it accused Sudan of supporting the TPLF, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The Ministry would like to affirm Sudan’s full commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” the statement added.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry urged Ethiopia to stop accusing Sudan of taking aggressive stances and practices that are not supported by evidence on the ground.

The conflict in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray has turned into large-scale battles across the country, where the Tigray rebels were seeking to control the capital Addis Ababa.

