WORLD

Sudan launches workshop to forward military reform

NewsWire
0
0

Sudan has launched a workshop to push for the reorganisation of irregular forces into a unified national military, as part of the political process agreed in a key deal last year for the country’s transition to civilian rule.

Launched on Sunday at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum with the attendance of Sudanese military stakeholders as well as representatives of the United Nations and the African Union, the workshop is the last one established under the requirement of the political framework agreement.

In December 2022, Sudanese civilian and the military leaders reached the agreement to end the country’s political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority, Xinhua news agency reported.

The workshop discussed completing security arrangements for the armed movements, former rebel groups that were granted legal status in 2020 under the Juba Agreement for Peace in Sudan, integrating fighters of the armed movements and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces into the Sudanese Armed Forces, and forming implementation mechanisms.

“The security and military reform is a long and complex process that cannot be overcome easily, and it is a purely Sudanese process whose foundations were laid by the Sudanese,” Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Sudanese army Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said while addressing the workshop.

He added that the Sudanese armed forces will be under the command of any civilian government elected by the people.

“Reaching a unified army is our goal, and we are proceeding on that with conviction and according to the agreed technical matters,” said Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council and Commander of the Rapid Support Forces Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who also attended the event.

Members from Sudanese regular forces, armed movements, political fractions, veterans, as well as representatives of the UN tripartite mechanism and the African Union, are among the workshop’s participants.

20230327-070801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No regrets about starting Ronaldo on bench, says Portugal head coach...

    Hong Kong drops mask mandate after 959 days

    Spotify pays $119 mn for audiobook distributor Findaway’s acquisition

    Office rentals in San Francisco will drop further: Musk