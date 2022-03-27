A senior security official from South Sudan has called for talks between Sudan’s political parties and national forces in order to reach a consensus for the country’s stability.

During his meeting on Sunday with Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Tut Gatluak, South Sudan’s Presidential adviser on Security Affairs, said Sudan’s security and stability is conducive to stability and security in South Sudan as well as in the region, according to a statement issued by Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council.

“The meeting reviewed the current political situation in Sudan, as well as the efforts of the Sudanese government, the UN and the African Union to find a way out of the current situation in Sudan,” Gatluak was quoted as saying.

South Sudan’s Presidential adviser on Security Affairs delivered a written message from South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir Mayardit to Al-Burhan, Xinhua news agency reported.

Sudan has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25, 2021, and dissolved the Sovereign Council and the government.

Since then, the Sudanese capital of Khartoum and other cities have been witnessing continued protests demanding a return to civilian rule.

20220328-043205