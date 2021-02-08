Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has issued a decision to dissolve the government, the Council of Ministers said in a statement.

“In accordance with the provisions of the constitutional document for the transitional period, the Prime Minister issued a decision today to relieve the ministers and ministers of state in the government of the transitional period from their posts and end the assignment of the acting ministers,” Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Sunday.

According to the decision, the relieved ministers would remain in their ministries as caretaker ministers until the new government is formed.

Earlier in the day, the Council of Transitional Period Partners in Sudan agreed to announce the new government on Monday.

The peace deal signed by the Sudanese government and armed groups in Juba, South Sudan, on October 3, 2020, stipulated involvement of the signatory groups in the transitional period structures, including the sovereign council, the cabinet and the legislative council.

On February 4, Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan issued a constitutional decree to add three new members to the Council.

The Legislative Council is set to be composed of 330 members, while a Commission will be established for the formulation of the constitution and the constitutional conference.

–IANS

ksk/