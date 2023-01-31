LIFESTYLEWORLD

Sudan reiterates commitment to basic human rights standards

NewsWire
0
0

Sudan has reiterated its commitment to basic standards of human rights, according to a statement from the country’s Foreign Ministry.

During his meeting with Radhouane Nouicer, the visiting UN expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan, acting Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq on Monday reiterated Sudan’s cooperation with the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in enhancing human rights in the country.

For his part, Nouicer commended Sudan’s cooperation with international organisations to improve human rights in the country, the statement said.

He stressed the need for the Sudanese authorities to work to remove Sudan’s name from the agenda of the UN Human Rights Council by moving forward in the implementation of the national plan for human rights, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UN human rights expert arrived in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on Saturday for a seven-day visit to follow up on the human rights developments in the country.

Nouicer, a Tunisian diplomat, was designated as expert on the situation of human rights in Sudan in December 2022, replacing Adama Dieng from Senegal who resigned from the post in October.

20230131-051003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni opens up on what he earned...

    5 bedsheets you need this summer!!

    Elizabeth Olsen didn’t want to be linked to Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen

    T’gana woman eyes 7 summits, conquers tallest peak in Antarctica