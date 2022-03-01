Sudan reiterates support for dialogue to resolve Russia-Ukraine crisis

Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council reiterated its support for dialogue to resolve the crisis between Russia and Ukraine, a council spokesperson said.

The council on Monday held its regular meeting, chaired by the council’s chairman Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, at the Republican Palace in Khartoum and reviewed the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Sudan stands with the diplomatic solution as a way out of the crisis and supports the currently on-going endeavours between the two countries,” the council’s spokesperson Salma Abdul-Jabbar Al-Mubarak said in a statement.

The next round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks will take place on the Belarusian-Polish border in the coming days, according to Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation at the talks held in Belarus, Russia’s RIA Novosti news agency reported on Monday.

All negotiation positions were discussed in detail during the talks in Belarus, Medinsky said after the consultations.

