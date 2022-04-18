WORLD

Sudan renews claim to disputed Fashaga area bordering Ethiopia

Sudan has reaffirmed its ownership of the disputed Fashaga district on the border with Ethiopia.

“Fashaga is a Sudanese land,” acting Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq told visiting UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hanna Tetteh, according to a statement by Sudan’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

Negotiations and dialogue are the best means to settle the dispute, the Minister said.

The border area between Sudan and Ethiopia has been witnessing rising tensions and skirmishes between the two sides since September 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.

In December 2020, the Sudanese Army said it deployed strong reinforcements to the border area with Ethiopia and retook what it terms “the seized lands”.

20220418-050802

