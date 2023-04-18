Amid intensified fighting between Sudan’s army and paramilitary forces, the Indian embassy in Khartoum on Tuesday advised all citizens not to venture out and ration their supplies.

In an advisory to Indians there, the embassy said “We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe.”

This is the third advisory issued by the Indian embassy since April 15 after violence escalated in the African nation.

On April 15, the Indian embassy had urged all citizens to stay indoors, take utmost precautions and stop venturing out with immediate effect.

“Indians planning to travel to Sudan should postpone their travel,” the embassy had said further.

On April 16, the Indian embassy in Khartoum had issued a second advisory to its citizens living there, saying, “Based on the latest inputs, the fighting has not subsided on day two. We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside. Please stay calm and peaceful. Stay away from open spaces like balconies or terrace. Keep essentials – medicine, water, money, passport, OCI card, food ready with you to ensure easy mobility, when feasible.”

On April 16, an Indian national working in Sudan had died of a bullet injury, after the outbreak of violence in that country.

As many as 31 Indian nationals belonging to Karnataka are currently stuck in Sudan.

On April 15, Sudan woke up to explosions and gunfire after the culmination of a weeks-long power struggle between two generals who seized power in the country following a military coup in 2021.

The two generals – Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who is the chief of Sudan’s army and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – are former allies.

The two joined forces and worked together to topple former Sudan President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 and were instrumental in the 2021 military coup.

However, negotiations to integrate RSF into Sudan’s military as part of plans to restore civilian rule in the country turned hostile when questions arose on who would command whom in the new regime.

