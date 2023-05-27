WORLD

Sudanese army calls on retired soldiers to get arms for self-defence

Sudan’s acting Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin has called on retired soldiers and whoever is able to carry arms to report to the nearest army base amidst the ongoing conflict.

“We call on all pensioners of the armed forces, including officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers and all those who are able to carry arms, to go to the nearest military base to get armed,” Yassin said in a statement, adding that the move was intended to enable those people to defend themselves.

The statement stressed the Sudanese Army’s commitment to the humanitarian truce based on the moral responsibility to protect civilians and humanitarian aid, and accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of continuing its violations of the truce.

The statement described the clashes with the RSF as a “cities war” which has no time limits, stressing the Sudanese Army’s ability to defeat the remnants of the rebel force.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia and the US announced that Sudan’s warring parties — the army and RSF — are complying better with a seven-day ceasefire agreement signed on May 20 in Jeddah.

According to the agreement, which was brokered by Saudi Arabia and the Us and entered into force on Monday, the warring parties shall guarantee civilians’ freedom of movement throughout the country and protect them from violence, harassment, recruitment, or other abuses, as well as refrain from any violations of international human rights law.

The parties shall also provide security guarantees for safe and unhindered access for humanitarian agencies.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Doctors Union, a non-governmental body, announced that the armed clashes which broke out on April 15 have so far killed 865 people and injured 3,634 others.

In its latest update on the situation in Sudan, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that the conflict has forced more than 1.36 million people to flee their homes, including nearly 320,000 who have escaped to neighbouring countries.

