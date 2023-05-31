Amidst an ongoing ceasefire, Sudanese Army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan warned that he would use “full lethal force” against the warring rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) if the latter does not respond to the voice of reason.

Al-Burhan made the remarks while inspecting some of the Sudanese army units on Tuesday, according to a statement released by the Military Media.

“The army is fighting this battle on behalf of the people and has not yet used its full lethal force,” Al-Burhan said, adding it will be forced to do so if the RSF does not obey or respond to the voice of reason, reports Xinhua news agency.

“All army areas and divisions still maintain all their forces after they took control of all parts of the country,” Al-Burhan was quoted as saying.

He stressed that the armed forces would remain ready to fight until victory.

Meanwhile, Al-Burhan confirmed that the Sudanese army agreed to extend the ceasefire agreement to facilitate the flow of services for the citizens.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia and the US announced in a joint statement that the Sudanese warring parties agreed to a five-day extension of the ceasefire agreement signed by the two sides on May 20.

The extension will provide a lull for humanitarian assistance, restoration of essential services, and discussion of a potential longer-term extension, the statement said.

Sudan has been witnessing deadly armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the RSF in the capital Khartoum and other areas since April 15.

More than 800 people have been killed, and nearly 1.4 million people have been forced to leave their homes since the conflict began, with over one million people internally displaced and about 345,000 people crossing into neighbouring countries, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

