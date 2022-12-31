WORLD

Sudanese leader reaffirms army commitment to exit political process

Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has reaffirmed the commitment of the military to exit the political process in the country.

Al-Burhan made the remarks on Saturday in a speech to the nation on the occasion of the 67th anniversary of Sudan’s independence.

“We reiterate the commitment of the military institution to completely exit the political process together with our commitment to protect the transitional period in response to the revolutionary demands and necessities of transition,” he said.

He expressed the hope that the transitional government would be formed with its main programmes aimed to find urgent solutions to the economic problems, complete peacebuilding, achieve security and stability and prepare the country for the elections, Xinhua news agency reported.

Al-Burhan further called on the national and political leaders to unite the ranks and lay foundations for the unity and building of the country.

On December 5, Sudan’s military and civilian leaders signed a political framework agreement to end the political impasse and institute a two-year transitional civilian authority.

