Sudanese national staying illegally in Hyderabad deported

Hyderabad police have apprehended a Sudanese national illegally staying in India and has deported him.

The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) apprehended a Sudanese national, who was found moving suspiciously at Zaheera Nagar, Banjara Hills.

He was identified as Mohamed Mahmoud Elawad Fadalla, 27 and the police found that his visa had expired in 2018.

On enquiry it was revealed that, he came to India in 2015 on student visa. The visa got expired in 2018 but he continued to stay in Hyderabad illegally. He was also found moving with previous drug offenders.

Upon credible information, the foreigner was apprehended in Banjara Hills and deported to his native country after following due process of FRRO Hyderabad.

The apprehension was made under the supervision of Chakravarthy Gummi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad-Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW), Hyderabad City.

20221013-174006

