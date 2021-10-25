The Sudanese police forces resorted to firing tear gas to disperse protesters who closed a bridge linking the capital Khartoum and Bahry Town.

Ayman Khalid, Khartoum State governor, said in a statement that a group belonging to the dissolved National Congress Party closed El Mek Nimir Bridge and the Nile Avenue to disrupt traffic in central Khartoum, reports Xinhua news agency.

“We directed the police, in the presence of the Public Prosecution, to open the roads and take the decisive and necessary legal measures to deal with this violation by the supporters of the dissolved party, and ensure the flow of traffic in the capital,” he added.

Since October 16, a group defecting from the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance (FFC) has staged an open sit-in in front of the presidential palace, demanding the dissolution of the government.

The FFC, which represents the civilian component in the ruling coalition, rejects the dissolution of the government and accuses the defectors of attempting to jeopardise the democratic transition and support the military to turn against the revolution.

Since the announcement of foiling a coup attempt on September 21, the differences between the military and civilian partners in Sudan’s transitional government have continued to escalate.

Sudan is ruled by a 39-month transitional period under a transitional government of military and civilian elements, established after the ouster of former President Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The transitional period is set to be followed by elections to form a new government.

Sudan’s Sovereign Council is currently chaired by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the constitutional document stipulates that the presidency of the council will be transferred to civilians by November.

