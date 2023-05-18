Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan has inspected his soldiers at the SAF General Command in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the SAF has announced.

A video clip posted on the SAF’s Facebook page showed Al-Burhan appeared in a military uniform and was surrounded by a group of soldiers who were making victory signs. The timing of the video clip is not verified, Xinhua news agency reported.

The SAF’s General Command compound, which was the target of a surprise attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) soon after armed clashes broke out between the two sides on April 15, is home to several important command buildings for the ground troops, the military intelligence, the naval and air forces, the Defence Ministry as well as the guest house for the SAF’s Commander-in-Chief.

The Sudanese Doctors Union said on Tuesday in a statement that the civilian death toll has climbed to 822 since April 15.

According to the UN, more than 9,36,000 people have been displaced by the conflict since April 15, including about 736,200 internally displaced persons, and about 2,00,000 people who took refuge in neighbouring countries.

20230518-053603