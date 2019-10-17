Sudan’s gov’t, armed group sign road-map for negotiations

Khartoum, Oct 19 (IANS) Sudan’s government and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM)/Northern sector led by Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu signed a road-map for negotiations, official SUNA news agency reported.

Shams-Eddin Kabashi, member of Sudan’s sovereign council, signed the road-map on behalf of the government with Secretary-General of the SPLM/Northern sector Amar Amoun Daldoum, the report said on Friday.

“The sincere will and the deep awareness of the nature of Sudan’s issues with which the government is negotiating have contributed to this great breakthrough,” said Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Taishi, member of Sudan’s sovereign council and spokesman of the government delegation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The road-map was signed within hours, showing the willingness of the negotiating parties to end the war and establish an advanced and democratic country, he added.

The SPLM/Northern sector spokesman Al-Jak Mahmoud Al-Jak said “the declaration of principles signed on Friday constitutes a road-map that will govern the negotiations in the future.”

According to the reached road-map, the dialogue would continue on Saturday.

The road-map divided the negotiation issues into political, humanitarian and security arrangements files.

Peace talks between Sudanese government and armed groups from Darfur, South Kordofan and Blue Nile regions are held in South Sudan’s capital Juba.

Sudan’s Justice and Equality Movement, the Sudan Liberation Movement, and the SPLM/Northern sector are participating in the talks with the government.

